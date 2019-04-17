New multi-use games area opens in Bellshill

Children and young people in Bellshill have a fantastic place to play thanks to North Lanarkshire Council officers working in partnership with Braehead Tenants and Residents Association.

Following funding, totalling £78,000 from Patersons Quarries Ltd through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund, a new multi-use games area at Braehead Drive has been completed.

This was administered by LandTrust and Bellshill Local Area Partnership Local Development Programme, and is the second phase of an initiative which has also seen the construction of a modern and exciting play area with play equipment suitable for tots to teens.

Councillor Jim Reddin, convener of Bellshill Local Area Partnership, praised the project.

He said: “There is something for everyone in the play area and multi-use games area, which has received a total of £150,000 of investment.

“It has transformed an unused area into a unique play space where local children and young people can get outside and play.”

Matt Costello, the council’s Community Partnership manager, added: “This is an excellent example of local people working together with North Lanarkshire Council to develop a much needed community resource which will be enjoyed by local children and young people for years to come”

A grant from the Health & Social Care Consortium enabled the tenants and residents group to organise a week-long multi-sports camp at the new facility during the first week of the school Easter holidays.

Coaches from North Lanarkshire Leisure delivered a range of activities for local children and at the end of an action packed and fun filled week participants were awarded with certificates and prizes.

Bellshill councillor Harry Curran, representatives from Braehead Tenants & Residents Association, and Stephen Rees, representing Patersons Quarries Ltd, all attended the prize giving to celebrate the success of this new facility.