New College Lanarkshire students won't let lockdown stop them displaying their talents
This striking image by New College Lanarkshire student Neil McKellar is just one of those on display in a special online exhibition which will highlight work done during the academic year.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 4:17 pm
The college is unable to organise a conventional end-of-year event but won’t let lockdown stop the artistic talents of all those involved going on show.
This is currently featuring work by students from NQ to HND levels in Photography, Art and Design, and Animation courses and will run in stages until Friday, June 11.
To register to view each exhibition see www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/visual-and-creative-arts-virtual-exhibition-tickets-153767471647