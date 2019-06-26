Multi-talented Michael wins annual award

This year’s winner of a prize in memory of Uddingston musician Harry Barry already has his music published online.

Uddingston Grammar pupil Michael Currie (17) became the fifth annual recipient of the Harry Barry Prize for Music.

Harry’s family launched the prize in 2015 as a tribute to the musician who wrote hundreds of jingles and songs in a career spanning 50 years.

The multi-instrumentalist was described a worthy winner of the award after launching his own YouTube Channel featuring songs he has written and recorded.

Michael, who plans to study composition at Edinburgh University, will be heading to Riverside Music College in Busby to enjoy some professional studio time.

Michael, of Spindlehowe, said: “I still can’t believe I have won. It’s a great prize as it includes recording time in a professional studio and I can’t wait to use it.”

“I’ve been playing guitar since P4. I have a studio set up at home to produce my own stuff.

“I like alternative Japanese music, Japanese metal and alternative rock. I’ve recorded and played on all the tracks myself. I play drums, keyboard, piano and sing too.”

To hear Michael’s music search for Michael Currie on YouTube.

Michael also picked up the Cencentus Award for music and an S5 Endeavour Award at Uddingston Grammar’s prizegiving ceremony in the Old Parish Church.

More than 400 prizes were awarded recognising the leadership, endeavour and achievement.

The Dux Memorial Prize went to Andrew Halyburton, who picked up subject prizes in biology, english and an Endeavour award.

Jack Moffat won the Clow Ross Memorial Prize for Proxime Accessit.

An Endeavour award to mark the contribution to the school of late physics teacher James Tinney went to John Lewis MacLeod.

The S5/6 award for Citizenship, in memory of former pupil Audrey Butterfield, was received by Lauren Kelly, who also picked up the maths prize.

The head teacher’s Leadership Award went to Rhona Lambie.

Aran Devlin received subject prizes in chemistry, computing science and physics.

Last year’s dux Nevin Pillai picked up prizes for advanced higher chemistry, maths and physics.

The Youth Philanthropy Initiative and Award went to Emma Douglas, Chloe Kellas, Emma Paton and Sophie Primus.

A spokesman for the school said: “We congratulate the award winners, who have been nominated because of their very special contribution to this school year.

“Many other pupils achieved a great deal and contributed in a wide range of ways to the ethos of the school: in sport, in charity endeavours, in study, in peer support, in the social life of the school and in citizenship. We congratulate and thank them all.

“We wish all our leavers great success in their future careers and will follow their progress with interest.”