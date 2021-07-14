Lego Workshop in Motherwell will allow children to create their own animated stories
A special Lego event aimed at youngsters between eight and 13 at North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre is now available to book for dates next month.
The activity programme will allow Lego fans to create their own Lego storyboard with backdrops and sets by harnessing the know-how of the Summerlee Photomedia team.
The experts will ably help the young participants bring the stories to life through the animation process, adding sound effects, voiceover and music - allowing children to create their own tales after being inspired through play.
These sessions will run from Wednesday, August 11 to Friday August 13 from 11am to 3pm and cost £9.
To register your interest for the class, please email [email protected]