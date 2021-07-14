The activity programme will allow Lego fans to create their own Lego storyboard with backdrops and sets by harnessing the know-how of the Summerlee Photomedia team.

The experts will ably help the young participants bring the stories to life through the animation process, adding sound effects, voiceover and music - allowing children to create their own tales after being inspired through play.

These sessions will run from Wednesday, August 11 to Friday August 13 from 11am to 3pm and cost £9.