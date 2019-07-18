Lanarkshire school introduces chaplaincy service

Hamilton College is taking steps to ‘enhance the Christian element’ in its day-to-day activities.

The school, which takes pupils from the ages of three to 18, is to introduce a new chaplaincy service in addition to the care already provided by school staff.

It has secured the services of two Children and Youth Pastors from Lanarkshire churches and is in the process of bringing in at least another three people to fulfil a supportive role for the school’s 420 pupils and 54 teachers.

The school welcomes pupils of all religions and none although the pastors themselves come from a mainstream Christian heritage.

The first two incumbents are Jonathan Davie and David Graham, from Hamilton and East Mains Baptist Churches respectively.

Principal Tom McPhail said: “The school has a strong Christian ethos and it aims to help create compassionate, reflective pupils whose confidence is tempered with humility.

“However, we’ve had no chaplaincy service for some time and it was felt this was an omission which should be rectified as soon as possible.

“The chaplains will have the freedom to engage with pupils in classroom settings and through roaming chaplaincy in the playground.

“There is no element of indoctrination or conversion here, it is simply a way of putting Christ’s teachings into action and promoting positive virtues.”