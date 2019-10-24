Inspectors praise Motherwell nursery

Forgewood Family Learning Centre in Motherwell has received a glowing report from the Care Inspectorate.

Inspectors made an unannounced visit to the centre in August and spent two days getting to know the children, parents and staff.

Their report rated the quality of care and support as excellent and the quality of environment as very good.

They praised the nursery staff saying: “Children across the nursery received outstanding care and support from staff who knew them well and were kind, caring, responsive and loving. They placed children and their families at the heart of all their work, creating a positive inclusive and nurturing environment.

“Staff knew children and their families extremely well, and had established trusting relationships.

“Together staff and parents worked in partnership to meet the needs of children. Home visits took place before children started attending the nursery. These were the first step in developing trust, communication and relationships. Staff used them as an opportunity to gain knowledge about children’s family, history and culture, using the information to inform children’s plans.”

The nursery has strong links with the community including nearby Parksprings Care Home, where residents and children are planning to work together on horticulture projects in the allotment.

Jackie Fulton, head of centre, said: “We are all really delighted with this report and it’s testament to the efforts of all the staff, parents and children themselves. At Forgewood Family Learning Centre we will ensure all children become the very best they can be.

“This report reflects the teamwork approach we have to providing a happy, inclusive, quality learning environment where every child is valued, listened to and respected, and where their aspirations and dreams are nurtured in promoting their thirst for lifelong learning.”

Forgewood is registered to provide a care service to a maximum of 55 children aged from two years to those not yet attending primary school.

Councillor Frank McNally, convener of Education and Families, visited the centre to congratulate everyone on their successful report.

He said: “Everyone associated with Forgewood Family Learning Centre should be very proud of this report. It reflects their commitment to providing children and families with the best possible support, attention and care, ensuring they have the best possible start in their lives.”