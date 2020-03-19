Improvements are required at Clyde Valley High

Clyde Valley High has received a poor report following a visit from Education Scotland inspectors in November.

The recently published report now demands a number of improvements including better leadership across all key areas of the school and more focus on supporting the individual learning and assessment needs of young people.

The school will also need to improve its methods for identifying pupils with additional support needs and ensure staff understand how to support young people in improving their attainment and feel included.

The inspectors also criticised the levels of attainment, particularly in S4, and called for a review of the pace and challenge being presented to pupils.

On a more positive note, inspectors noted the positive culture and ethos at the school and good teamwork among staff.

Pupils were described as “respectful young people who speak highly of their teachers and are proud of their school”.

The range of out of class opportunities was also cited as helping young people develop their confidence and interests.

Overall the school was awarded ratings in four categories – three of those were “weak” – the second lowest ratings in the six point scale, with the “learning, teaching and assessment” criteria awarded a “satisfactory” rating which is one level higher.

Inspectors will return to the school within the year to check on how much improvement has been made.

A council spokesperson said: “While there are positives within this report, some of the findings are disappointing and we would like to assure pupils, parents and staff that we take very seriously the issues raised by the inspectors and are focused on addressing these. We are developing a comprehensive action plan to ensure this happens.”

Other North Lanarkshire schools have also been assessed recently – Redburn School in Cumbernauld, and Sacred Heart Primary in Bellshill.

In both cases inspectors were satisfied that no follow-up inspection would be necessary.