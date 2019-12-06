Help support Lanarkshire cats in need during the 12 days of Kittmas

Cats Protection’s Lanarkshire Branch is appealing for cat lovers to help local cats in need this Christmas by supporting its festive fundraising appeal.

The branch, run entirely by volunteers to cover the ML1-11 postcode areas, has been sharing heart-warming tales about its work since the beginning of December on its Facebook page.

Volunteers are hoping the Twelve Days of Kittmas advent appeal will help highlight its vital work in helping to rehome unwanted and abandoned cats in the area – at any time it can have as many as 30 cats in care, with many more wiating to come in.

Regional fundraising manager Rachel Dring said: “Our Twelve Days of Kittmas campaign is our way of giving something back to our supporters by sharing a different post about the work of our volunteer branches every day.

“Whether it’s a heart-warming tale about a cat they’ve helped or a story about how it feels to be a Cats Protection volunteer, we hope our online advent calendar will give people an insight into how committed and passionate our volunteers are.

“We’re also hoping the campaign will encourage local people to donate to our festive fundraising appeal. Donating just a couple of pounds to your local branch of Cats Protection this Christmas will help countless cats and kittens in need.

“Just as they do all year, our volunteers will be helping to give cats a second chance in life this Christmas and we’d be very grateful for the support of local people.”

To learn more visit www.facebook.com/lanarkshirecats and to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lanarkshire-kittmas.