Help ma boab it’s Oor ‘Glen’

Princes Square in Glasgow welcomed six wee Oor Wullie sculptures as part of Scotland’s first ever national art trail – Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail – in aid of Scotland’s children’s hospital charities.

More than 300 wee sculptures are on public display throughout the country, joining over 200 life-size sculptures which will be auctioned off after August 10.

The sculptures at Princes Square include a contribution painted by the children of Glencairn Nursery, Motherwell, which they appropriately named ‘Glen’.

Katie Moody from Princes Square said: “The Glencairn Nursery’s children have done an amazing job and we look forward to welcoming everyone who is following Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail and hope that lots of money is raised.”