Orbiston

The Community Hub at Orbiston will incorporate Lawmuir Primary, Sacred Heart Primary, a family learning centre plus “community and partnership zones” in a brand new building.

The online event which will shed more light on this will take place next Wednesday (June 23) at 6.30pm and tickets are being made available via the Eventbrite website.

A North Lanarkshire Council spokesperson said: “As part of this process, we are currently gathering information about the site and the aspiration and requirements of the building users.

"This includes consultation with pupils, staff, Parent Council, community groups and the wider community.

"Using this information will enable us to better understand what is required of this new Community Hub.

"This will ensure we deliver a new building that enhances and strengthens the opportunities for all generations. This is a focused event for the local residents and wider community of the Orbiston Area.

"The architects will give a brief overview of the project and there will be an opportunity for attendees to provide feedback and information that will be used to shape the final proposals for the community facilities within the new hub.”