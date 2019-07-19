Children in Need awards £30,000 grant to The Miracle Foundation

BBC Children in Need has awarded a grant worth £30,000 to Motherwell charity The Miracle Foundation.

The money will be used over the next three years to deliver a programme of support to young people who have been affected by bereavement across North Lanarkshire.

It will fund a part-time bereavement counsellor who will deliver various support such as one to one and group bereavement counselling, art therapy and therapeutic play workshops.

Having access to this support will help young people to feel less distressed, less isolated and develop their confidence and self-esteem.

Mariam Bibi, trustee at The Miracle Foundation, said: “We’re so pleased to hear that we have been awarded with this funding from BBC Children in Need, which will enable us to support nearly 300 children who have been affected by bereavement over the next three years.

“A huge thank you to everyone that has made this possible.”

Janet Morton, senior National Officer for BBC Children in Need in Scotland, added: “I’m delighted that we’ve awarded a new grant to The Miracle Foundation in North Lanarkshire.

“Over the coming months and years we look forward to seeing the positive impact that the project will have on the young people in the local community.”

Across North Lanarkshire, BBC Children in Need is currently funding 18 projects to a value of more than £909,000.