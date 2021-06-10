Clydeview School

North Lanarkshire Council confirmed after a key meeting on Monday (June 7), that Clydeview would move to the Cathedral campus in Motherwell within the existing Daisy Park Centre. It will become part of a shared headship arrangement with Firpark Primary.

A statutory consultation process took place over several months and all the key stakeholders were involved in the process including pupils, parents/carers and staff of the schools plus Education Scotland.

The wider proposals aim to see pupils educated in higher quality facilities, increased collaboration between schools and services, an improved leadership structure and strengthened career opportunities for staff working in this sector such as learning assistants.

Derek Brown, Executive Director of Education and Families, said: “This is the first stage of implementing major changes to additional needs provision here in North Lanarkshire. It will bring benefits to some of the most vulnerable young people in our communities for many years to come.”

The council will now work towards implementing the new arrangements from August.

However there are concerns that resources may be spread too thinly with the relocation.

Michelle Allan, chairperson of Clydeview Parent Council, said: ”The children are safe and secure in the current and environment they are in. At present we have one headteacher for our 38 ASN children.