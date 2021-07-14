Newmains Family Centre

The North Lanarkshire Council project will-be purpose built for a shared campus serving both denominational and non-denominational primary, and early years education. It is designed to accommodate 484 pupils, 88 three-to five-year-olds and 15 two-year-olds.

Councillor Frank McNally, Convener of Education & Families, said: “Our focus on health and wellbeing and the outdoor facilities will provide enhanced leisure and recreational facilities for all members of the community to enjoy.

"Children and young people, staff, parents and the local community have all played a considerable role in developing the design for the new community hub, which takes into account both the requirements of the local community and the natural heritage and architecture of the area.

“It’s a shining example of our drive to make North Lanarkshire the place to Live, Learn, Work, Invest and Visit providing children and residents with the benefits of first-class learning environments which will meet the needs of the community for generations to come.”

Michael Ross, project director with hub South West, said: “Good design during the procurement and construction process reflects the high value NLC places on learning, communities and the environment, as well as representing a sound investment in the future.

“We also welcome this, our first contractual relationship with BAM Construction since it joined our supply chain last year and note with pleasure our shared commitment both to this project and our long-term relationship with NLC.

Jim Ward, Regional Director of BAM Ltd added: "We are delighted to see this and have been so impressed with the commitment from the design team, hub South West and in particular NLC’s drive to make this project happen.

"We are totally committed to delivering a quality facility along with delivering meaningful social value to the local community.