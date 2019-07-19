Bellshill performing arts students on Broadway

Members of the Fever Pitch School of Performing Arts in Bellshill will be performing in New York City on Wednesday.

After successfully auditioning in January 2018 the nine students were selected to appear on stage at The Town Hall on Broadway by Liverpool-based Smile productions.

The youngsters are performing a selection of songs from the Queen musical ‘We Will Rock You’ having raised around £6500 which has been spent on costumes, Broadway tickets, workshops in New York City and much more.

Fever Fitch director Lisa McKechnie said: “In the past, as a school, we’ve performed in London’s West End and Disneyland Paris, however New York has been our biggest achievement to date.

“We are beyond excited and this is truly an experience of a lifetime for these kids.”