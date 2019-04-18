Another three years funding for Home-Start

Home-Start Glasgow North (HSGN) has confirmed that it will continue its support for families in North Lanarkshire after securing enhanced funding for the next three years.

HSGN was established in 2001 in the north of Glasgow and works to support families who have young children and are experiencing some of life’s challenges.

The majority of their work is in the family home for between six months and two years, however there are a range of groups and more specialist supports available.

Through training and supporting peer volunteers, and with specialist input of staff and partners, HSGN support families and young children through difficult times, like relationship breakdown, bereavement, mental or physical ill-health, domestic violence, isolation and loneliness and addressing the drivers or impact of being trapped in poverty.

In 2017 HSGN opened an office in Bellshill for a two-year pilot of a satellite service, thanks to funding from the William Grant Foundation through Foundation Scotland.

In this time, 30 families have been supported and 27 volunteers trained, and significant relationships developed with health and social care services, community groups and third sector organisations.

Renewed funding from the William Grant Foundation and an award from The National Lottery Community Fund, means the support from Home-Start has been secured for the next three years and is being extended to cover a number of new areas.

This funding is also complimented by a grant to establish a new group for families that will focus on connections and relationships through play, crafts, exercise, food and stories.

National Lottery Community Fund Scotland chairwoman Maureen McGinn said: “The award will make a big difference where it is needed most, and I wish them every success as it goes on to develop and expand its project for the benefit of their local community.”

Nick Addington, chief executive of the William Grant Foundation, added: “Having supported this work for the past two years, we have been impressed by the relationship-based approach of Home-Start and have seen the impact for families in the communities where many of our colleagues live and work.”

Alan Webb, chairman of Home-Start Glasgow North and in North Lanarkshire, said: “We know that the earliest years for all our children are the most important.

“Missed opportunities to give a great start aren’t always fully recovered, so we advocate that families should receive the support they need at the earliest opportunity.

“We are delighted that we are able to continue in North Lanarkshire, thanks to the William Grant Foundation, National Lottery Community Fund and locality grants.

“Having spent the past two years creating new relationships and offering support to families and colleagues, we have been warmly welcomed and look forward to our continued and expanded presence here.”