1st Bellshill and Mossend Scouts prepare to celebrate centenary

1st Bellshill and Mossend Scout group will be celebrating its 100th anniversary later this year.

The Scout Group was registered in October 1919 and a year of centenary celebrations have been planned for new and old members.

To start the celebrations the group ran a competition to design a badge to mark the year.

Beaver Andrew Megan’s design was selected as the winner and he was presented with a copy of the badge on Friday by Group Scout Leader Mark Lunny.

Mark said “We ran a competition and had lots of entries for the design but Andrew’s was picked out as simple but effective.

“We will be using the design throughout the year and Andrew can be proud that his idea has been turned into the badge for the whole group.

“All the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts will have the badge on their uniforms and we are getting a special t-shirt for our events.

“We hope to engage with the community during this year celebrating 100 years of scouting in Bellshill. We have a couple of events planned for former members too including a sausage sizzle and a party with lost of scouting games and activities.

“I hope anyone who has had a scouting connection will come along and join in the fun!

“We also hope to gather as much scouting memorabilia from the last 100 years as possible and if anyone has old photos or scouting items from 1st Bellshill and Mossend please emailing bellshillscouts100@gmail.com.

“We will be keeping people up to date with events and providing more information through our group Facebook page and will let people know our plans nearer the time.

“Any support from local businesses towards the running of the events would also be most welcome.”

1st Bellshill and Mossend Scout group meets in Orbiston Neighbour Centre and currently runs Beavers (6-8 years), Cubs (8-101⁄2) and Scouts (101⁄2 to 14).

To learn more visit www.facebook.com/bellshillscouts.