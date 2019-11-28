Uddingston TSB branch to shut

Earlier this week, the bank announced there would be closures as part of a plan by new chief executive Debbie Crosbie to make £100m of cost cuts by 2022 across the UK.

The bank is repositioning itself following its IT crisis last year, which affected 1.9 million customers.

And now Uddingston has been named as one of 17 branches to be hit by the closures. Robin Bulloch, customer banking director at TSB, said: “We will fully support customers through this transition. “We realise this is difficult news for our branch partners and will do everything to support those affected to offer voluntary redundancies and redeploy as many people as we can to other roles.” The branch will close in June 2020.