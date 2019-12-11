Uddingston drone firm plans to double workforce

An Uddingston-based drone firm which provides footage for the likes of construction projects, sporting events and corporate videos is planning to double its workforce in the next year as it seeks to harness soaring demand.

Drone Scotland is now in its third year of trading and says it has seen 100 per cent year-on-year growth.

Permitted to operate drones of up to 20 kilograms, with its reach extending into thermal imaging and 3D modelling, for example, it is run by chief pilot and founder Bjorn Aaen and his wife Michele, the business’ MD and “creative mastermind”.

Drone Scotland has captured footage of the likes of Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument – as well as for clients in sectors including oil and gas, and construction.

Bjorn said: “You can put drones where you otherwise can’t put people, It’s not just pretty pictures, it’s not just cinematic movies – it’s now providing really, really accurate high-level data.”

A PwC survey published last year forecast that drone technology had the potential to boost UK GDP by £8.6 billion in construction and manufacturing alone by 2030.

Drone Scotland – which offers training amid tighter regulation of the sector – also recently won the Hub South West Building for Growth 2019 award, the first drone firm to do so.

Bjorn says the firm hopes to be a team of four by the end of 2020 and will add skilled resource in areas where it sees strongest potential, saying: “We’re hoping that next year we’re going to continue to see our business grow and that we can bring more people on board.

“We just want to be in the right place at the right time and positioned to take on the growth. Our goal is to become Scotland’s largest independent supplier of aerial data.”