Hairdressing contest

Suzie McGill who is the director of the Rainbow Room in Main Street and is also one of the chain's International Artistic Directors is among those shortlisted for the Schwartzkopf Colour Technician of The Year Category in the HJ British Hairdressing Awards. She is already a multi-award winner in the contest in previous years.

Meanwhile, Diane Carson has been named as a finalist in the Scottish Hairdresser of the Year category.

Their work was showcased in four photographic images demonstrating their expertise which met with the approval of judges, but they are both required to submit a further two images for the final round of judging which takes place in October.

Suzie said: "I am delighted to be a finalist. It’s such an honour to be shortlisted alongside such incredible talent. I’m confident that our photographic collections showcases our skillset and imagination and we really hope that we are able to bring a trophy home.

Diane added: "To have finalised for the Scottish Hairdresser of the Year is incredible. Suzie has won this category three times and is now in the British Hairdressing Hall of Fame so it would be fantastic to follow in her footsteps and bring the Scottish trophy home for our Rainbow Room International Brand."