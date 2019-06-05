Spirits firm hires new Group CFO

Premium spirits company William Grant & Sons has announced Helen Cowing as its new Group Chief Financial Officer.

Helen will be based at the firm’s Strathclyde Business Park headquarters in Bellshill joining the Supervisory and Executive Boards.

Helen joins William Grant & Sons from Octopus, the financial services and energy group, where she held the role of Group Chief Financial Officer.

Having lived and worked internationally, Helen has operated at Board level in a range of sectors.

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Helen has held senior roles across commercial, IS and supply chain. These include Group Chief Financial Officer at global construction company ISG, Selecta Group, and FatFace; as well as holding senior finance roles at PepsiCo, Novartis, AP Moeller, Nestle and Kraft Jacob Suchard (Mondalez).

Helen was Non-Executive Chairman and Director for four years with Which Online Retailer of the Year Allbeauty.com and has held various voluntary appointments.

Having been a trustee of the John Rae Society in Orkney for several years, Helen is an active member of her local community and a sponsor of SOS children’s villages in Ghana. More recently, Helen worked in the children’s special needs education sector and has a deep commitment to improving the lives of young people.

She said: “I’m delighted to join William Grant & Sons, as a global business in Scotland, with a strong heritage that puts values at the heart of how it operates. William Grant & Sons has an impressive portfolio of brands and I value their long-term thinking. I look forward to contributing to profitable future growth for the business and working with a respected and accomplished team.”