Sensory garden for dogs opens in Bothwell

The Scottish SPCA has unveiled a new sensory garden for dogs at its Lanarkshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity cares for thousands of abused, injured or abandoned animals across Scotland each year.

Some of the dogs are from illegal puppy farms or environments where they haven’t been able to express natural behaviours. Often they have not experienced anything other than a kennel environment.

Centre manager, Gillian Boyle, said: “The garden is full of different dog-friendly plants and scents which encourage them to use their senses. This provides physical and mental stimulation within the surroundings.

“The garden also includes different surfaces and textures, along with recycled tyres and plastic bottles, which create an element of fun for the dogs, as well as may other objects to keep them entertained.

“We’ve designed the area to incorporate many different experiences for the dogs, including a safe, quiet space for them to relax in.

“We’re so grateful to those who have contributed to the new sensory garden. We believe this will greatly enhance the dogs’ behaviours while in our care and moving forward into their forever homes.”

The creation of the garden was made possible due to the kind monetary donation and staff involvement of Tesco (Bags of Help), JenFlow Systems and Cadzow Bridge Building Supplies as well as Argyll Holidays and kind donations from the public.