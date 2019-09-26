Scots needed to work with an international airline

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is holding a Cabin Crew Recruitment Day in Glasgow on Sunday (September 29)

The top airline is looking for candidates to join its multi-national cabin crew team.

The Dubai-based carrier is holding a Cabin Crew Recruitment Open Day at 9am sharp at the Radisson Blue Hotel, 301 Argyle Street, Glasgow, G2 8DL.

The airline is looking for both women and men with an open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented working attitude, to deliver its award-winning on board experience to customers.

Applicants hoping to give their careers a flying start can walk in with an up-to-date CV and a recent photograph.

Although not mandatory, candidates are encouraged to complete an online application on the Emirates Group careers website prior to attending the Open Day.

There are several criteria that need to be filled in order to be considered: these include that applicants are at least 21 years of age at the time of joining, have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes and are able to adapt to new people, new places and new situations.

Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.