Safety alert at Strathclyde Park centre

Safety fears for a key sporting amenity in Motherwell led to a temporary shutdown of the facility today (December 20)

Strathclyde Park’s watersports centre had to be closed due to complications with a gas censor. An alarm was triggered at a boiler at the visitor centre which is incorporated into the facility around 7am. Staff from North Lanarkshire council were sent round to investigate the cause of the problem and shut the building as a precaution - although access to the wider park area was unaffected. The area was deemed to be safe at 11.15am and re-opened shortly afterwards.