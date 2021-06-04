£50k bingo win in Motherwell just 10 days after it re-opens!
A Motherwell woman struck gold when she won a life-changing £50,000 at Buzz Bingo only 10 days after it reopened.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:24 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:33 pm
The local bingo player has vowed to find something to treat her daughter and grandchildren with the money.
The lucky winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular bingo player whose been visiting Buzz Bingo, Motherwell since last year.
This is her first big win, and she was absolutely delighted to scoop up £50,000.
Angela McPhee, Club Manager at Buzz Bingo Motherwell, said “It had only been 10 days since we reopened so it was great to welcome everyone back with a big win! It’s been clear that our regulars have missed us dearly, and that we’ve missed them too.”