A once-popular Viewpark hotel could receive a new lease of life if North Lanarkshire councillors approve a planning application.

The council has received an application from Glasgow-based Adam Target Properties Ltd proposing a change of use for Hotel Capos on Old Edinburgh Road into two restaurants/cafes/snack bars.

Since its heyday, Capos struggled to remain viable as a hotel and changed hands several times before closing its doors around 18 months ago.

Neil McGrory - Local Democracy Service