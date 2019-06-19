Praise for Bellshill recycling initiative

Central Scotland list MSP Margaret Mitchell visited the Nisa Local Store in Bellshill to catch up with owner Abdul Majid and John Lee from the Scottish Grocers’ Federation.

Recently, the North Road shop was chosen to run a trial for a Deposit Return Scheme to increase recycling.

The recycling machine located within the store encouraged customers to recycle plastic and can drinks containers.

This not only produced high quality material for recycling, it also raised £2300 for St Andrew’s Hospice, the store’s chosen charity.

Mrs Mitchell said: “It was a really worthwhile visit the Nisa Local store in Bellshill where I was able to catch up with Abdul and John.

“Through a combination of the store’s many customers choosing to donate the returns to the charity and Abdul’s generosity in matching deposit receipts, with an amazing £2300 being raised for St Andrew’s Hospice.

“All in all this initiative presents a fantastic way forward to deal with environmental issues and the disposal of plastic.

“Not just that it also resulted in much appreciated funding for the hospice.”