Postcode Lottery win for Motherwell neighbours

A pair of neighbours in Motherwell who share the same postcode have scooped £1000 each today (Tuesday)

The Manse Road neighbours netted the windfall when ML1 2PY was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery

The pair cannot be identified as they had ticked a ‘no publicity’ clause in the contest.

However People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “I’m so happy for our winners in Motherwell. I’m sure this is a great surprise for them and I hope they go out and treat themselves with their winnings.”