Pop up garden centre helps to cultivate civic pride after gifting volunteers in Uddingston
Volunteers from Uddingston Pride have received a donation from Scotmid which will enable more beautiful plants and flowers to be cultivated locally
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 4:29 pm
The supermarket is hosting a pop-up Caulders Garden Centre on the premises and was given a donation from Scotmid
Liz Wilson, volunteer and Chairperson at Uddingston Pride, said: “Our main aim is to lift community spirit and with the donation from Scotmid we’ll be able to plant flowers at both the Parish Church and in a planter outside Scotmid’s Funeral branch.
"We’re delighted to add even more colour to Uddingston ahead of the summer months – that’s sure to lift spirits!”