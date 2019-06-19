Newarthill substation gets a £750k upgrade

SP Energy Networks has begun a £750,000 upgrade at the Newarthill Grid substation.

The upgrade will take two months to complete and includes the installation of new technology within the substation and over 6km of new cable, to allow SP Energy Networks to continue serving over 18,000 customers in the area.

Local residents and businesses will also benefit from a more robust electricity network which will work to decrease power cuts in the area.

SP Energy Networks’ community relations team is active in the area supporting residents and businesses and raising awareness of the traffic management which will be in place while the work is carried out.

Eddie Mulholland, Lanarkshire District general manager, said: “As we transition to a greener society and the demand for electricity increases it is vital that our network is equipped for this.

“At SP Energy Networks we are committed to future proofing the network for our customers, and projects such as the upgrade in Newarthill are vital so that we can continue to provide them with a reliable connection.”