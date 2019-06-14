New plans for houses on site in Carfin

Wilson Developments is seeking planning permission to build 48 homes in Newarthill Road, Carfin, comprising a mixture of semi-detached houses and flats.

This follows the expiry of earlier planning permission for a residential development at this location, a former goods yard which has been vacant for more than 20 years.

Site investigations have identified contaminants including sufficient copper and zinc to be poisonous to plants, so a cap of inert soil in garden and landscaped areas is proposed.

Assessments of noise level from road and rail traffic have already been carried out, with fences and varied types of glazing proposed as mitigating measures.