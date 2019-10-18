New Bellshill site as Tunnock’s expands

The Tunnock’s empire is expanding to Bellshill after the firm snapped up a new 10,000 square feet industrial space in the town.

The unit is a newly refurbished property on Bellshill Industrial Estate.

The Uddingston-based family business, which produces sweet treats, has taken out a five year lease on the roomy premises.

The deal was struck by Shepherd’s Chartered Surveyors in Glasgow.

Shepherd surveyor Adam Honeyman said: “We are delighted to secure this detached industrial unit of steel construction for Tunnock’s, which confirms confidence in the industrial market for properties in the right locations.”

Bill Gow, finance director at Tunnock’s, added: “We are delighted with this property and thank Shepherd for its partner-led approach and professionalism throughout the process.”

Meanwhile, the property advisor involved in the sale emphasised that Bellshill’s location was good for business.

Pete Harding, Avison Young, said: “There was significant interest in this high-quality unit which benefits from great access to the motorway network and a secure, dedicated yard area. So to successfully reach an agreement on the site for such an iconic Scottish brand is an outstanding result for our client.

“It represents an ideal outcome for both parties because our client will benefit from a high-profile tenant taking a long-term lease on market terms, while the quality premises will accommodate Tunnock’s plans for substantial business growth.”