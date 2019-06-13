Motion in Parliament to congratulate Boyd Tunnock on his knighthood

A motion congratulating Uddungston bakery boss Boyd Tunnock on being knighted in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List has been tabled in the Scottish Parliament.

The motion, tabled by Central Scotland list MSP Margaret Mitchell, is now live for all members of the Scottish parliament to sign.

It highlights both Boyd’s business work, including inventing the Tunnock’s teacake, and his long history of charitable endeavours.

Mrs Mitchell said: “Boyd Tunnock has been a fantastic ambassador for Scotland.

“It is therefore right that the parliament acknowledges this and recognises his achievements.

“As anyone who has met Boyd can attest he is a warm and charismatic person who is thoroughly deserving of this honour.”

The motion has so far won the support of 20 of Mrs Mitchell’s parliamentary colleagues including Uddingston and Bellshill MSP Richard Lyle and Coatbridge and Chryston MSP Fulton McGregor.

Fellow Central Scotland list MSP Monica Lennon has also submitted a motion congratulating Boyd Tunnock on his knighthood.