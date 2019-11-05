Motherwell travel agency trades again

Hays Travel has opened its latest new store in Motherwell

And there are some familiar faces on the premises too.

That would be staff of the former Thomas Cook shop having been re-employed and are delighted to be back.

“It is brilliant to have our jobs back and to be helping people make their holiday plans,” said branch manager Michelle Craney.

“We’re already up and running – it is unbelievable when you think so many of us were devastated to lose our jobs just a few weeks ago.”

John and Irene Hays, bought all of the former 555 Thomas Cook shops, saving up to 2,500 jobs. One week later, 168 shops were open and almost 2,000 people had already been offered jobs.

This includes five new high street shops in North Lanarkshire which are already open for business. These include shops in Cumbernauld, Airdrie, Coatbridge and Wishaw.

Helping to officially open the new Motherwell store, Paul Kelly the Depute Leader of North Lanarkshire Council said: “We are delighted to welcome Hays Travel to Motherwell and to their other new locations here in North Lanarkshire.

“The opening of these new shops is a real boost for local employment and a shot in the arm to our high streets.”

Irene, who is chair of the Travel Group, said: “We are heartened by the support we have had from people who really want to support their local shop and help us keep the travel industry going in their area.”

The company have a number of recruitment opportunities - call 0191 814 8098 or see the recruitment section of the Hays travel website