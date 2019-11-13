Motherwell’s lucky streak

Lady Luck has certainly smiled on the people of Motherwell who like to play the National Lottery - after some key facts emerged last week.

Lottery bosses celebrated the 25th birthday of the draw by revealing just how very fortunate those in the ML postcode have been

For it has now emerged that no fewer than 53 people became millionaires overnight since the lottery was launched back in 1994 - making it one of the luckiest postcodes in the country!

In total, the National Lottery has seen a whopping 270 top tier prizes of at least £50,000 banked by players in and around the Motherwell area.

In the last three years alone, 42 top tier prizes have been handed over in the area.

Local winners who have shared news of their winnings famously include The Winning Nurses syndicate.

They memorably scooped £1,000,000 in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw in April 2018.

The group of 15 nurses, who all worked together at Cleland Hospital in Motherwell, each took home £66,666.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “The Motherwell postcode has certainly enjoyed lots of luck

“The Winning Nurses are a fantastic example of a winning syndicate and how winning can transform your life.”

“Thanks to our National Lottery players, 565,000 Good Cause grants have been given out to projects big and small, that’s the equivalent of 200 life-changing projects in every UK postcode district.”