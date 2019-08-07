Motherwell pub is for sale

The Woodcutter Bar in Motherwell’s Merry Street has been put up for sale.

The bar which is known for its live entertainment and lively karaoke nights has been under the same family ownership for fifty years .

However a but a family bereavement has been cited for the decision to sell the premises.

Glasgow-based Christie and Co which is handling the sale has suggested that the pub might be a good choice for a regional operator or someone entering the licensed trade for the first time.

Brian Sheldon, Regional Director who is handling the sale said: “It will be of interest to many buyers. It is a well-located and highly regarded establishment at the heart of the community.”