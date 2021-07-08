Motherwell player is one of three UK winners on National Bingo Day
A Motherwell bingo fan is one of just three players to win a share of a UK-wide jackpot which has landed them with the tidy sum of £16,667.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 9:33 am
The winner who wishes to remain anonymous and who has been playing bingo for 40 years got a slice of the £50,000 sum on National Bingo Day at Buzz Bingo on Orbiston Street. They intend to spend their winnings on some home renovations and help their two grandchildren buy their first homes.
And as a welcome bonus, all those attending in Motherwell received £100 to celebrate the win as part of the celebrations being held for National Bingo Day.
Club Manager Angela McPhee said: “We’re absolutely chuffed.Everyone was cheering - we were so pleased for our lucky winner.”