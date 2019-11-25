Motherwell development has just one more property to sell

A leading new development in a key spot in Motherwell has just one more house left to sell, it has emerged.

The in-demand luxury estate known as The Crail has been created in Hamilton Road by Springfield Properties.

The property in question is the development’s four-bedroom showhome and is in move -in condition - as it includes the entire contents of the house.

The developer is hoping for a quick sale - stressing that the buyer could move into the house in time for Christmas.

Spread across two storeys, the house also boasts an integral garage and designer Smeg appliances fitted throughout.

The price of the deluxe home is £345,000.