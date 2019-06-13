List MSP is recognised as a Carer Positive Employer

Central Scotland list MSP Mark Griffin has been recognised by Carers Scotland as a Carer Positive Employer.

The award is aimed at employers who offer the best support to carers, allowing them the flexibility they often need to deliver care at home.

Mr Griffin said: “I am delighted to be recognised by Carers Scotland, and have sought to use my position as Scottish Labour’s Social Security spokesperson to stand up for our carers.

“The Scottish Government has failed to back key moves to uprate Carer’s Allowance using RPI, which would give carers more money, and have delayed taking responsibility over key benefits until 2024.

“I am committed to ensuring carers have access to a positive and supporting working environment, while employers should speak out when they have positive procedures in place to encourage more to follow their example.”