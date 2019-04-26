Lidl’s new Eurocentral warehouse will be operational by November

Lidl GB has confirmed that its new warehouse at Eurocentral will be fully operational by November, as it welcomed local politicians for a visit to the site.

Guests including Airdrie and Shotts MP Neil Gray, Central Scotland list MSP Graham Simpson, and North Lanarkshire Council’s chief executive Des Murray and leader Jim Logue had a chance to see the £70m warehouse taking shape with the full framework of the building now erected.

They were given a tour of the site by regional director Ross Millar and head of property Gordon Rafferty, as well as other members of Lidl’s senior management team in Scotland.

The 58,500 sq ft warehouse is Lidl’s largest in Great Britain to date and will support the discounter’s Scottish store estate – currently at 97 sites but set to reach 100 by the start of next year.

It will also be the base for 600 employees working in roles ranging from operations and logistics to customer service, with capacity to increase the workforce further in the future.

Mr Millar said: “We are incredibly proud of our new warehouse and we’re really pleased to welcome guests to the site to show how work is progressing.

“As we head into the final phase of construction, the team here at Lidl are all incredibly excited about moving into our new Scottish home.

“Our investment in this new warehouse underlines our long-term commitment to Scotland, which will help to ensure that Lidl stores from Kirkwall to Stranraer are always stocked with our fresh, locally sourced, high quality products.”

Mr Gray, whose constituency contains Eurocentral, added: “It’s great to see the construction progress at the distribution centre and meet the team who are delivering the project.

“It is a very impressive site and will be an incredible facility. I’m really pleased Lidl are continuing to invest in the area, bringing new jobs and opportunities to the community and I look forward working with them to maximise opportunities for my constituents”.