Last day for Carfin Pilgrimage Centre

Carfin Pilgrimage Centre will close its doors today ( Monday September 30) despite the strenuous efforts of churchgoers in the Diocese of Motherwell to stop the shutdown.

The diocese insisted that it could no longer afford to keep the 23-year-old centre open.

A total of 11 jobs will be lost as a result.

However, there is some suggestion that the centre may have a future - after the diocese said it would be open to further discussion with the public in regard to the facility.

