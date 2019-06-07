Knighthood for Boyd Tunnock

Uddingston bakery boss Archibald Boyd Tunnock has been awarded a knighthood in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to business and to charity.

The second son of Archie and Margaret Tunnock, Boyd was born on January 25, 1933, in the family home at Springfield Avenue.

After helping his father and older brother Tom perfect the snowball and caramel log he would invent the world famous Tunnock’s teacake in 1956.

Previously a recipient of both an MBE and CBE, Boyd still heads the firm Thomas Tunnock Ltd, which employs nearly 600 people, and last year saw turnover increase by 10 per cent.

He said: ““When you get to my age, very few things surprise you but this certainly did and I am deeply honoured and grateful to Her Majesty the Queen.

“This is a wonderful honour and I feel that I share it with my family and the Tunnock’s workforce. I’ll just have to make sure I live long enough to get used to it.”

Scottish Secretary David Mundell paid tribute.

He said: “I could not be more pleased Boyd Tunnock has been awarded a knighthood. His iconic Scottish products are not just much-loved by people across Scotland, but are an international success story.”

Boyd has contributed to many good causes over the years including £250,000 to the St Abbs Independent Lifeboat appeal.

A spokesperson said: “Everyone involved with St Abbs Independent Lifeboat would like to pass on their congratulations to Boyd Tunnock. His generosity towards good causes extends far and wide, and we are delighted for him and the family.“

Other recent donations include supporting the village’s annual music festival, helping reopen the sports hall at Bellshill and Mossend YMCA and providing a water bowser for the Gairloch Sitooterie community garden.

A Tunnock’s spokesman said: “Everyone connected with the company is absolutely delighted that Boyd Tunnock’s contribution to our country has been recognised in this way.

“He has consistently shared his success as a businessman and does not seek praise for his actions. This honour could not be given to a more deserving individual.”