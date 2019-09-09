Jobs up for grabs in Motherwell and Glasgow

A special event being held in Motherwell will give jobseekers a chance to connect with top employers -who are looking for new staff.

It has been confirmed that North Lanarkshire Council and the Scottish Government will be represented at a jobs fayre on Friday, October 4, at the South Dalziel Historic Building.

Running from 10am to 1pm, it has been organised by Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellowes and her Scottish Nationalist colleague Clare Adamson MP.

It has been revealed that the Scottish Government have a particular aim in mind in the fayre – to find hundreds of new staff to work in its new agency, Social Security Scotland which will have a new ‘superhub’ in Glasgow.

And crucially, organisations to help people back into work will also be in attendance to provide support for those returning to work after a break or looking for new opportunities.

These include Routes To Work and Dress For Success.

Mrs Fellowes said: “A priority for the SNP at all levels is getting people into work and supporting our local economy.

“I am confident the fayre will provide an array of opportunities for people to get stuck into.

“People across the constituency have so much to offer.

“Our jobs fayre will be as great an advantage to employers as it is to local people.

“I hope to see as many people there as possible.”

Mrs Adamson added: “I want to encourage all my constituents who are out of work or thinking of a career change to get along to the jobs fayre.

“This is an excellent chance to meet prospective employers and you never know where it might lead.

“Hopefully this may facilitate new connections for residents as well as uncovering untapped talent for the organisations that attend.

“It’s really a privilege to help our constituents in any way.

“And I am confident that the fayre will be a tremendous success.”