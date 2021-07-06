Bellshill Site Manager, Alec Chisholm, from Miller Homes’ Green Park Gardens development in the town, is celebrating after once again receiving a Quality Award in this year’s NHBC Pride in the Job Awards.

Alec’s win is actually his fourth Pride in the Job Award, after was deemed to show outstanding service in helping to deliver consistently high-quality new homes for Miller Homes’ Bellshill customers. He said: “I couldn’t have done it without the hard work and dedication of my site team, the wider team at Miller Homes and our suppliers. I’d like to thank everyone for the support in getting here, including our fantastic residents.”