Industrial action at Newhouse firm over pay dispute

GMB Scotland has served notice of industrial action on articulated truck manufacturer Volvo Construction Equipment Global, after the imposition of a ‘derisory’ two per cent pay increase.

Unions have been in dispute with management at the Newhouse-based firm following a failure to agree a pay offer for the 2018/19 period.

GMB members voted overwhelmingly for strike action against the imposition earlier this month by a majority of 80 per cent and for action short of strike by 90 per cent on an 80 per cent turnout.

A continuous overtime ban on all manufacturing operations is now scheduled to commence on April 29.

GMB Scotland senior organiser Louise Gilmour said: “Our members are refusing to accept the imposition of a real terms cut to their pay and conditions and unless the employer brings forward improved terms, we are heading for a strike.

“The fact that Volvo chose to bypass unions and impose this derisory increase on its staff is totally unacceptable and it’s no surprise our members voted so strongly for industrial action.

“Our message to Volvo management is clear: Make work pay for your staff, lift your pay cut imposition and let’s get back around the negotiating table to avoid the possibility of a strike.”

Volvo declined to comment.