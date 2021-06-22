XPO Logistics is seeking to deliver a 300,000 square feet warehouse distribution centre on the site which lies south of Newhouse Industrial Estate.

The company has formally submitted a Proposal of Application Notice to North Lanarkshire Council and will submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week consultation period.

An online consultation will take place between 3pm and 7pm on Thursday, June 24. Consultants will be available during those hours to answer any questions through a two-way chat system.