Have your say on £40 million industrial development in Newarthill
The public is being invited to have its say on a £40 million industrial development planned for a 40-acre site in Newarthill.
XPO Logistics is seeking to deliver a 300,000 square feet warehouse distribution centre on the site which lies south of Newhouse Industrial Estate.
The company has formally submitted a Proposal of Application Notice to North Lanarkshire Council and will submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week consultation period.
An online consultation will take place between 3pm and 7pm on Thursday, June 24. Consultants will be available during those hours to answer any questions through a two-way chat system.
For more information see https://xpo-motherwell.scot/. Those unable to access the site on the day are asked to call 0131 202 3259.