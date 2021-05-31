Debbie Smith and David Scott

And a Bellshill woman who was the very first to reserve a home there after camping out for a whopping 19 hours in March 2020 is now installed in her dream home, after recently getting engaged!

Debbie Smith (34) moved into her three-bedroom Cairns model with her fiancé, David Scott and his son Jack.

Debbie explains: “As soon as we saw The Cairns house type on the Miller Homes website, we fell in love with the home and didn’t want to miss out. My family and I took shifts in camping out, and we were first in the queue to reserve when the development launched – it was certainly worth the long wait!”

French doors

"The home is so striking, and that’s before you even get inside! The living room is the real hub of the home; I can already tell the boys, and I will spend most of our time there. The kitchen is just dreamy, and I know for sure that David will really enjoy being able to show off his culinary skills – he’s a very good chef! The kitchen has gorgeous French doors which lead straight out to the garden at the side of the of the house, and we can’t wait for the summer when we can start thinking about alfresco dining.”

Debbie’s passion for her new home was cemented by her desire to stay in the local area, and Green Park Gardens was the ideal fit for her family: “Green Park Gardens couldn’t be more perfect for us – it’s a small, tight-knit community that already feels like home.

"We’re just five minutes from my parents’ house, around the corner from Jack’s school, and ideally located for a quick commute. I’ve lived in Bellshill all my life, and I just love it here. The schooling options are great, and we can enjoy all the perks of being close to Glasgow city centre, like dining out, which David and I have missed this past year. We love that Bellshill is surrounded by some beautiful green spaces; our new home is just a short drive to Strathclyde Country Park, Colville Park and Calder Park, which is great for Jack.

“I already know this is going to be our forever home.”