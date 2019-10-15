Grand opening of Lidl depot at Eurocentral

Supermarket giant Lidl launched its biggest distribution centre in the UK at Eurocentral - with a musical note from award winning pipers.

The £70 million 58,000 square metre site has been planned to create 250 jobs –in addition to the roles of 600 staff who have moved through from Livingston to work there.

And North Lanarkshire Schools Pipe Band, fresh from its global triumph at the World championships in Glasgow, was on hand to provide the stirring Scottish soundtrack,

Leading the band was Lidl senior manager – Euan Fitzpatrick – who piped in staff and colleagues to a rousing rendition of ‘Highland Cathedral.’

The site at Eurocentral will support Lidl’s growing store estate across Scotland, set to reach the milestone of 100 locations in the coming months.

Serving each of these stores, the Motherwell warehouse will manage produce sourced from 60 Scottish suppliers.

Lidl GB Regional Director for Scotland, Ross Millar, commented: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the opening of our new warehouse in Eurocentral with talented local musicians – a truly Scottish affair to bring in such a significant milestone for us as a business.

“The centre underlines our commitment as a business to create more jobs. Since arriving in Scotland in 1994, we’ve grown to employ more than 2,200 people here.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team here in Eurocentral and look forward to welcoming new members to the Lidl family in the coming weeks and months.”