Grand opening of Eurocentral’s new Lidl depot

Supermarket giant Lidl has officially opened a giant depot at Eurocentral today (Wednesday) which will serve the chain’s fast growing number of stores

The giant Motherwell warehouse will manage produce sourced from 60 Scottish suppliers.

Lidl GB Regional Director for Scotland, Ross Millar said: “The centre underlines our commitment as a business to create more jobs.

“Since arriving in Scotland in 1994, we’ve grown to employ more than 2,200 people here. I’m incredibly proud of the team here in Eurocentral and look forward to welcoming new members to the Lidl family in the coming weeks and months.”

