Good report for Hatton Lea from Care Inspectorate

Hatton Lea Care Home in Bellshill is celebrating after receiving a positive report from the Care Inspectorate.

The Reema Road facility was rated as ‘Good’ in all areas; which are ‘how well do we support people’s wellbeing?’, ‘how good is our leadership’, ‘how good is our staff team?’, ‘how good is our setting?’ and ‘how well is care and support planned?’.

In the report, Hatton Lea, which offers short and long term care packages for older members of the community needing nursing and nursing dementia care, received praise from inspectors, residents and family members,

Home manager June Sugden said: “This is an amazing result, everyone at Hatton Lea was delighted with the outcome.”

Run by HC-One, Hatton Lea also boasts a 9.6/10 average rating on carehome.co.uk, the sector’s leading care home comparison website.

HC-One area director Heather Leighton said: “Well done to the team at Hatton Lea!

“This result is real testament to the hard work that happens each and every day at the home.”