Geek Retreat to open branch in Motherwell

Motherwell can soon claim to have its own branch of a chain that’s popular with fans of video and board games plus graphic novels.

For Geek Retreat which already has a branch in Glasgow’s Queen Street will be opening in Brandon Parade on Saturday, November 23.

Boasting its own events programme so tournaments can be held in-store, the shop will also sell toys and American candy.

It will also dish out milkshakes to sweet-toothed customers .

The grand opening will take place at 10am and there will be free shakes for the first 10 customers and anyone who comes in fancy dress.